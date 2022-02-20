WALPOLE, N.H. — One man is dead as the result of a police officer-involved shooting overnight in Walpole, according to a release from the New Hampshire Attorney General's office.
The name of the deceased man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Attorney General John M. Formella said in the release. No officers were injured in the incident, and there is no threat to the public, he said.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in the town since December. The first occurred during a confrontation at a home on County Road on Dec. 4, when a N.H. State Police officer shot and wounded Jacob Gasbarro, 26. Gasbarro was treated at Cheshire Medical Center for the gunshot wound.
This story will be updated.