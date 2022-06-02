BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Police Department responded with the Brattleboro Fire Department and Rescue Inc. to the North Bridge on Putney Road Thursday for a report that a person hit by a train.
When responders arrived at approximately 1:20 p.m. they found a male lying in the water conscious and alert. The male was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where he was life-flighted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., for further observation.
According to Brattleboro Police it appears the male was fishing off the train bridge when the train came through, but the investigation is still on going.
Jason Abrams, spokesman for Amtrak, said the person was not hit by the train, but he had no other information on the status or name of the person.
He also reported there were no injuries on the train due to the incident.
The North Bridge is where the West River merges with the Connecticut River.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy told the Reformer that because this was a medical call for the department, it won't be releasing any further information about the incident.
The Brattleboro Police Department encourages people to stay off all train bridges and tracks because the trains come through at a high rate of speed and are surprisingly quiet when they are going down the tracks. The trains are unable to stop quickly, making it very dangerous for anyone to be on the tracks at all.
Abrams told the Reformer that according to the Federal Railroad Administration , trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America.
"These incidents can affect everyone involved — those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers," he said. "They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings."
For more railroad safety information, visit StayOffTheTracks.org.