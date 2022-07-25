BRATTLEBORO — A 34-year-old Brattleboro man was ordered to prison for violating his conditions of release that were issued after he was arrested in April for choking a woman.
In early May, Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen released Daniel Keniston Jr. from prison on the condition he not contact his victim and that he live with his father in Brattleboro.
At the time, Keniston had been in custody of the state since the incident occurred on April 27.
Keniston and his alleged victim had been living in a tent near Exit 1 of Interstate 91 when he attacked the woman by grabbing her from behind, wrapping his arm around her neck and his legs were around her legs, according to court documents,
“She advised he did this three times, each time lasting longer than the previous,” wrote Brattleboro Police Officer Amy Fletcher in an affidavit.
The woman told Fletcher she felt guilty “for calling the cops, but he literally almost just killed me.”
Keniston was cited with first degree aggravated domestic assault and interfering with access to emergency services.
At the time of Keniston’s arraignment, Kainen said Keniston not having a serious criminal record was a contributing factor in his decision to release him on conditions.
However, on the evening of July 6, officers with the Brattleboro Police Department found Keniston within 20 feet of his alleged victim and took him into custody for violating a condition that he not come within 300 feet of her. He also violated his conditions of release for violating his curfew.
Keniston is currently being held without bail in Southern State Correctional Facility.