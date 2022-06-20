WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — A local man accused of domestic assault and sharing sexually explicit images without consent is being held without bail until a hearing on the weight of the evidence can be held.
Jay Pinette, 47, of Bellows Falls, was arraigned Wednesday in Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division. Public defender Rick Ammons entered pleas of not guilty to four felony counts of aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace by phone, petit larceny, disclosure of sexually explicit images without consent and stalking.
The Vermont State Police received a report from the victim that in May 2020, Pinette dumped out her dresser drawers and threw a bag at her that contained a heavy doorknob, which caused her to be bruised and to feel pain. About six months later, she said, she was pushed to the floor by Pinette at his home.
The victim told police in another incident, Pinette broke her phone then struck her with it and she sprayed him with bear spray. Another time, she said, Pinette struck her with her laptop and it caused injuries that led her to miss work for the next two days.
Looking at screenshots of attempts by Pinette to reach the victim by phone last month, police observed what Trooper Eric Clemens called "an extreme number of calls" in the affidavit. Clemens said Pinette had sent the victim a screenshot of him sending a nude photo of her to man she did not know and he also sent sex videos to the man.
Originally, the victim told police, the photos were taken with consent.
"[S]he could not remember if there was ever discussion about the privacy of the photos but stated she assumed he would not send them," Clemens wrote in the affidavit. The victim "stated Pinette would threaten to send them when he was upset but would then say he would never send them."
The victim told police Pinette had stolen her sunglasses, vandalized her vehicle with green spray paint, tried to kick her car door, punched the driver's side window and attempted to rip the rain guard off. A witness also shared information on alleged abuse to the victim and said Pinette recently borrowed $11,000 from the victim but still owed $3,000.
"Defendant has a history, dating back 20 years, of violent behavior," Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Dana Nevins said during the arraignment, listing prior convictions such as domestic assault in 2000, aggravated assault in 2001, a third driving under the influence in 2011 and violations of court-ordered conditions of release. "The allegations here are the defendant engaged in a long course of violent behavior towards an intimate partner."
Another case filed earlier last week involves Pinette allegedly violating a relief from abuse order "almost immediately" by calling the victim, Nevins said.
Ammons argued for conditional release, saying that the earlier charges go back a ways and Pinette has never failed to appear in court. He said Pinette has lived his entire life in Vermont and has been sober for eight-and-a-half years.
"He owns his own home, has for 14 years," Ammons said. "He has worked until recently. There was a lull. We all know about the supply chain issues."
Ammons said Pinette is scheduled to have a job interview with a warehouse supervisor.
Finding probable cause for holding Pinette without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing, Judge John Treadwell said the hearing will be set at "the earliest opportunity."