ROCKINGHAM -- A Massachusetts man was injured after a sequence of events that ended with him being hit by a truck after he stepped outside his vehicle on Interstate 91.
Vermont State Police said they received a 911 call at about 3:45 a.m. Friday from Roger Demar, 52, of Claremont, N.H., that someone had crashed into the rear of the tractor trailer truck he was driving on I-91 in Rockingham.
Police said the other operator, Kyle Uhlman, 25, of Massachusetts, came out of a 2004 Ford Econoline van and seemed to be experiencing a mental health crisis. Uhlman continued to move in and out of the roadway before he was struck by a passing motor vehicle described as a white six-wheel box truck, according to the release.
The truck did not stop after hitting Uhlman, police said. Uhlman was transported to the Springfield Hospital's Emergency Department then flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for his injuries, according to the release.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident or box truck to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks.