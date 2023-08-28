CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — A car crash resulted in serious injuries for a man from Manchester, N.H.
At about 6:20 p.m. Saturday, the Chesterfield Police Department and Chesterfield Fire Rescue, Spofford Fire Rescue, Keene Fire Rescue and Rescue Inc. responded to the intersection of Route 9 and the east side of Route 9A for a single vehicle crash with injuries.
Police said a silver Ford Sedan was driving west on Route 9 near the intersection of Route 9A then went over an embankment and struck a tree. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
The male driver, who was not immediately identified publicly by police, was entrapped in the vehicle and extricated by the fire department. He was flown to UMass Memorial Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to call Chesterfield Police Lt. Lance Rouse at 603-363-4233 ext. 62.