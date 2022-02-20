WALPOLE, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General's office announced the identity of a man killed in a police-involved shooting overnight Saturday in Walpole.
Christopher Tkal, 57, the sole resident inside the home at 1461 County Road, died at the scene, according to a release from Attorney General John M. Formella.
The release states that, at approximately 11:14 p.m. on Saturday, law enforcement officers responded to a report of domestic violence at 1461 County Road. New Hampshire State Police troopers were the first to arrive on scene. After one resident met troopers outside, an encounter ensued with a resident inside the home. During the encounter, one trooper discharged his weapon.
Christopher Tkal, age 57, died at the scene. A loaded rifle was found underneath Tkal’s body. Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg conducted an autopsy on Sunday afternoon and was able to determine that Tkal’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was homicide.
No law enforcement officers or other private citizens were physically injured during this shooting incident. Pursuant to protocol, the name of the Trooper involved in the incident is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview, the release states. The initial responding troopers did not have body or cruiser cameras.
The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. Additional information will not be released until after the Trooper’s formal interview, which is expected to take place this week, the release states.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in the town since December. The first occurred during a confrontation at a home on County Road on Dec. 4, when a N.H. State Police officer shot and wounded Jacob Gasbarro, 26. Gasbarro was treated at Cheshire Medical Center for the gunshot wound.