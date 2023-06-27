BRATTLEBORO — A man who has been living locally and pleaded guilty to burglary says he is changing his life.
Nicholas Kane, 34, of Brattleboro, listed as homeless in police documents, plans to move back up north. He said he secured a high-paying job in Highgate and has been taking medication to assist with getting off opioids.
A plea agreement signed Wednesday by Judge Katherine Hayes says Kane entered A Vermont Table in April without permission and stole three bottles of liquor. He will end up serving 29 days as a result of the deal after facing as many as 15 years in prison.
Deputy State's Attorney Johns Congdon said the owners of the restaurant were consulted and were happy with the agreement.
"We think it's a fair outcome, judge," attorney Daniel Stevens of the Windham County Public Defender's Office said.
Judge Katherine Hayes said she worried about Kane's drinking.
"I don't drink honestly," Kane said, explaining that he had sold the alcohol for drugs.
One of the restaurant owners called in the burglary on April 29 and said the incident occurred about 5:30 a.m. that morning when the business was closed, according to an affidavit filed by the Brattleboro Police Department. The co-owner told police someone pushed in the air-conditioning unit in the kitchen and stole some items.
"The male was in the restaurant for approximately an hour," states the affidavit. The co-owner "advised that the only thing that was taken was bottles of liquor."
The stolen liquor included bottles of Macallan, Grey Goose and Casmigos valued at about $190. Kane is expected to pay that amount to A Vermont Table once he starts making money at his new job.
Surveillance video from the restaurant showed a male wearing a "hooded sweatshirt and mask. He also had flip flops on for shoes," according to the affidavit. Footage from surveillance cameras at the neighboring Brooks House and The B's Nest on Elliot Street also was viewed by police.
Police issued a warrant for Kane's arrest on May 12.