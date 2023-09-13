BURLINGTON — A Bennington County man, who police say was found with an AR-15 assault style rifle in Winhall, has pleaded guilty in federal court to knowingly distributing cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in the Manchester area.
Elijah J. Johnson, 22, admitted to two of the three felony counts in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in April.
The government also has filed a forfeiture notice for the Stag Arms rifle and assorted ammunition that were seized during the early morning hours of Oct. 10, 2022 on Vermont 11/30 in Winhall. Johnson was living in Manchester at the time.
Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office. Sessions set the sentencing for Jan. 8. Johnson will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service in the interim.
Court records show Johnson distributed cocaine to a confidential informant for $300 inside a private residence in Manchester on Feb. 8.
He also sold 50 baggies of white powder that contained heroin and fentanyl for $250 to an informant inside Johnson's car in a public parking area in Manchester on Feb. 16, police said.
Both drug sales were arranged through electronic communications, the plea agreement noted.
The charges stem from a joint investigation by Manchester, Winhall and state police, the Vermont Drug Task Force and the FBI.
The plea agreement notes the government will drop a third felony count against Johnson for knowingly possessing the AR-15 style rifle on Oct. 10 in Winhall while being an unlawful user of or addicted to controlled substances.
Johnson admitted to Manchester Police that he had used cocaine for two years, court records show.
The gun case began to unfold when an off-duty Winhall Police officer was headed home about 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2022 and he spotted a U-Haul rental truck with its headlights on and parked in the middle of a lot for the Bromley Long Trail on Vermont 11/30.
The Winhall officer knew the area had several thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles left in that parking lot and many of them happened in the early morning hours, according to State Police Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Stephenson, who is assigned to the FBI Task Force in Vermont.
On-duty officers from Winhall and Manchester Police responded and found Johnson sleeping in the cab. Manchester Officer Benjamin Doucette spotted Johnson trying to use a t-shirt cover the AR-15 style rifle, Stephenson wrote in a court affidavit.
Doucette's investigation revealed the rifle had a round in the chamber and another 29 rounds of .223-caliber ammunition in the magazine, police said.
Officers said Johnson was mumbling and slurring his speech and that an officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the truck, police said. Johnson admitted there was "weed" in the truck, Stephenson said.
Johnson claimed he was in the area trying to sell his motorcycle and officers found him wearing shorts and a sleeveless vest that appeared saturated in sweat, police said. The temperature was 41 degrees.
Johnson agreed to allow police to search his truck and more than 1.5 pounds of marijuana was found, while Doucette located white powder on the dash, a glass pipe and a scale, Stephenson said.
Winhall Police seized the loaded rifle and ordered Johnson into state criminal court for possession of marijuana, police said.
Five days later Doucette stopped Johnson driving on Main Street in Manchester for an expired inspection sticker. Doucette's subsequent investigation revealed Johnson appeared to be driving under the influence of drugs, police said. Marijuana also could be smelled in the vehicle.
A glassine baggie, which later proved to contain fentanyl and cocaine, fell from Johnson when he got out of his vehicle, police said. Doucette also located a cellphone that had been reported stolen earlier in the day by an associate of Johnson, Stephenson said.
Johnson consented to a blood test that later showed he had methamphetamine and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, records show.
Investigation continued and Johnson later was detected for selling drugs in February, court records show.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle issued an arrest warrant on March 30, based on a criminal complaint filed by Stephenson, and ordered it sealed until Johnson could be found.
The Washington County (N.Y.) Sheriff's Department arrested Johnson during a traffic stop on April 12. Sheriff's deputies had responded to assist a New York Environmental Conservation officer for a suspicious vehicle in a pull-off area near New York Route 149 and County Route 43 in Kingsbury, records show.
The woman driver also had an arrest warrant pending, police said. The Jeep was unregistered, uninspected and had no insurance, police said. A scale with a white substance was found by the front driver's seat, police said. Drug paraphernalia also was found, they said.