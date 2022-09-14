BRATTLEBORO — A Windham man pleaded guilty to driving under the influence for a third time.
Judge Michael Kainen said he anticipates Andrew Tucker, 34, could apply to get his license back in about three years if he proves he is living soberly and successfully completes a program.
Tucker was arrested for driving under the influence in Windham in October and in Townshend in December last year after previously been convicted two times of the crime in Kansas. He crashed the vehicle both times in the local incidents.
As part of a deal arranged with the state, Tucker pleaded guilty Monday to a third DUI and violating court conditions related to consuming alcohol He will serve three months in prison and be under supervision for five years.
“Defendant got seriously injured,” Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein said in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. “It’s lucky that other people weren’t injured as a result of what happened.”
Gartenstein said he hopes the agreement will help put Tucker “back on the right track.”
Attorney Albert Fox said he has worked with his client Tucker for about a year now.
“He’s an extremely hard worker,” Fox said, adding that Tucker will often put in more than 60 hours a week. “He clearly has a problem with alcohol.”
Fox said the agreement was drafted in a way that allows Tucker to start probation now and serve time in the winter when he would be less busy at his job.
“I do have faith in his ability to do what he has to do,” Fox said. “He definitely wants to do it.”