BRATTLEBORO — A Jamaica man who crashed his vehicle into a garage on Route 30 last April pleaded guilty Friday to a second offense of driving under the influence.
Dennis Cobb, 33, was sentenced to nine months to two years, all suspended, with 60 hours to serve in jail. He was also ordered to pay restitution at $100 a month to the homeowner whose garage he damaged.
Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein noted that following the crash, Cobb's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.
Cobb was previously convicted of driving under the influence in 2014.
"You're getting a lot of messages about your drinking," said Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes.
She told Cobb that "committing to sobriety" would make his life easier.
Hayes said the sentence was necessary to keep Cobb from offending again to keep "the rest of us safe. Driving under the influence is one of the most dangerous things people can do ... If everybody would stop doing it, we'd all be healthier."