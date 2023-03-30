BRATTLEBORO — A man who assaulted a women and threatened to shoot her with a gun and inject her with a syringe loaded with bleach will serve five to 12 years in prison as part of a plea agreement for a long list of charges.
Patrick Boyer, 36, of Deerfield, Mass., accepted the agreement just before trial was set to start Tuesday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. He pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated assault, domestic assault, violation of conditions of release, aggravated domestic assault, possession of stolen property, petty larceny, credit card fraud, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic, sale of cocaine, sale of heroin, conspiracy to sell fentanyl and conspiracy to sell cocaine.
Boyer admitted to pointing a pistol at a woman’s head at the Econo Lodge in Brattleboro in late November or early December 2020 and threatening to kill her with it. He punched her in the face and head after he suspected her of stealing drugs from him. Her face was badly bruised, photos in an affidavit and the agreement show.
Boyer “continued the assault by filling up a hypodermic syringe with bleach” then he put it up to the victim’s arm and threatened to inject her with it, according to the agreement. When she left the motel, he threatened he would kill another woman if she didn’t bring her back.
In February 2020, Boyer was in possession of a credit card that didn’t belong to him. He had the second woman he threatened buy items from Market 32. She spent about $727 at the store and attempted to make a purchase at Walgreens, where the card was declined.
On back to back days earlier in February, Boyer asked the woman to buy gift cards from Market 32 with stolen credit cards. One card was declined when she attempted to charge about $313 but another was used for about $520 in purchases then a $124 phone at Walgreens.
In January 2020, Boyer drove a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He also stole an credit card, two debit cards and a health savings card out of a car.
In October 2020, Boyer’s room at the Econo Lodge was searched by police officers. They found $1,700 in a safe as well as cocaine and fentanyl.
Boyer also sold cocaine and heroin to confidential informants working with the Vermont State Police on multiple occasions at the Econo Lodge.
“We’re talking about at the height of COVID and a lot of people were relying on the motels for housing,” said Dana Nevins, deputy state’s attorney. “And he was operating out of there and engaging in extremely predatory behavior of selling drugs to vulnerable populations suffering from substance use disorder.”
Nevins said the agreement ensures any future domestic violence cases will be prosecuted at the felony level so Boyer can be punished greater if he continues to engage in violent behavior in an interpersonal relationship. Future criminal charges also could be enhanced under habitual offender provisions.
Boyers will be supervised by the Department of Corrections for at least a decade under the agreement. Nevins views this as the most important piece of the agreement.
Defense attorney Joshua Stern called the sentence “appropriate,” noting there would have been issues going forward for the state to prove the drug cases since witnesses weren’t interested in cooperating. He said one witness recanted then recanted the recantation.
Boyer has about two years of credit and is looking at serving three years before he could become eligible for supervised release programs. Even out on furlough, Stern said, there would “sweeping restrictions” decided by the Department of Corrections.
Boyer is at “a good starting point” to get his life on track, Stern said, describing him as a victim of drugs, addiction and trauma.
“I hope for his sake, he can address those issues going forward and can get the treatment he needs,” Stern said.
Boyer apologized for “my actions during this whole ordeal,” telling the assault victim he’s “sorry about everything.”
“You went through a rough time and hopefully it gets better from here,” he said.
Judge Katherine Hayes said the assault victim had been “tortured” for months by Boyer. Hayes called his conduct “evil” and suggested it caused “tremendous emotional and maybe even permanent physical damage” to the victim.
“I can’t understand it and I don’t need to understand it,” Hayes said. “I just need to try to protect the public.”
Boyer’s enterprise of selling drugs also victimized many other people, Hayes said, suggesting his conduct toward the victim had to do with addiction he was suffering from himself.
“And no doubt suppliers were eager for him to earn every single thing he could,” she added.
Hayes described a “tormented, sad community” of people living in the motel about a quarter-mile away from Brattleboro Union High School. She said she’s glad victims didn’t have to go through the process of a trial.
“This sentence isn’t going to solve this problem,” she said. “We try to punish this conduct when we’re able to prove it, in hopes of discouraging others from doing it. That’s an important part of our model. Whether it works, I’m not sure.”
Hayes said she’s encouraged Boyer is incarcerated in Massachusetts because she believes its prison programs for substance use are superior to Vermont’s. Boyer is facing three breaking and entering charges and four larceny charges in Massachusetts.