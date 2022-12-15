BRATTLEBORO — A man held in prison since October 2021 will be home in time for Christmas after pleading guilty to burglary and escape from custody while under community supervision furlough.
"I'm going to be with my son," Corey Betit, 32, said during a change of plea hearing Wednesday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. "And I'm going to leave the state with my mother and I'm going to live in Georgia, hopefully. I'm going to get employment very quick. I have a very good employment history."
Betit said he will be marrying a woman he loves very much.
"My kids have seen me in and out of jail their entire life and they don't deserve that; neither does my wife," he said. "It's going to be my first Christmas with my kids since they've been born, so I'm very excited for that. I just want to say thank you guys. Merry Christmas to you all."
Betit appeared in court Wednesday by video from Northern State Correctional Facility. He was represented by attorneys Janssen Willhoit and Daniel Stevens on the charges.
Judge Katherine Hayes said entering the unoccupied home in Westminster in August 2021 with the intent to commit a felony, petty larceny or unlawful mischief carries a potential penalty of as many as 25 years in jail and/or a fine of $1,000. Betit acted with another party, entering a side window, then stealing a television, a rifle, a shotgun and a rifle case, according to the plea agreement. He was identified as homeless in the affidavit supporting the charge.
The following month, Betit failed to follow conditions of his community supervision furlough. He was on furlough for sentences that included possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, eluding police while operating a car in a negligent manner, violating abuse prevention orders, negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash.
His mother reported that he began using substances again and he was accused of evading a probation officer before being arrested in Florida in October 2021, according to an affidavit. The charge for escape from state custody carries a penalty of as many as five years in prison and/or $1,000.
Stevens said Betit reached the maximum time to be detained for sentences related to the furlough. Ultimately, attorneys agreed to a six-month sentence in which Betit would be nearing completion.
With credit for time served from June 23, Stevens said, "we're hoping he's home for the holidays."
"We're hopeful that Mr. Betit, when he's released back into the community, will move forward and not back," Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown said.