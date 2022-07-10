BRATTLEBORO — A local man is on probation for unwanted sexual contact that led to criminal charges.
Pedro Santiago, 50, of Brattleboro, received four years of probation for lewd and lascivious conduct, and six to nine months of probation for prohibitive conduct during a sentencing hearing last week in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. If he doesn't breach the law, he will not need to register as a sex offender in Vermont after the four years are up. If he does not comply with probation requirements, he could be sentenced again and have a felony on his record.
Santiago had originally been cited for sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct after Officer Tyler Cooke of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report from the victim in June 2021. According to an affidavit, the victim said she told Santiago she did not want to have any sexual contact, but Santiago proceeded to touch her anyway.
Probation conditions for Santiago include the completion of programs for sex offenders and anger management. He also is prohibited from drinking alcohol, contacting the victim and engaging in violent or threatening behavior.
State's Attorney Tracy Shriver said the plea agreement offer was developed several months ago in consultation with the victim.
"Unfortunately, we've tried reaching out to her to see if she wanted to speak at sentencing all the different times this has been rescheduled and have not heard back from her," she told the court. "So we are under the impression that she does not wish to speak, but she's certainly never indicated that she's withdrawn her agreement with the offer that was made and accepted."
Santiago declined to speak about the case when Judge Michael Kainen asked if he had anything he would like to say before being sentenced.