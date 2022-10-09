BURLINGTON — A man from Texas who spent time in Bellows Falls and Brattleboro facing state charges for narcotics, now faces federal charges of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute.
According to court documents, Derek Arie, 34, now of Springfield, was charged following a June 4 traffic stop on Route 11 in Springfield. A Vermont State Trooper spotted a black Jeep driving west with no state inspection sticker and no front or rear license plate.
When stopped, the driver was unable to provide a license or registration and the passenger turned out to be Arie, with whom the trooper had previous interactions.
The trooper had arrested Arie for possession of narcotics on March 1, 2018, after a traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Rockingham. And in April 2022, the trooper participated in the execution of a state drug search warrant on Arie's residence where fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine base were found.
The trooper observed in the vehicle pieces of copper scrub pads that "act as a filter in crack pipes," state court documents, as well as "in plain view" a glass stem pipe in a backpack mesh pocket.
During the April 2022 execution of the search warrant, Arie had in his residence "a similar pipe on his person ..."
When Arie and the female began getting agitated, the trooper called in backup.
Troopers were unable to search the vehicle, which did not belong to Arie or the driver. Troopers contacted the owner, who would not permit it.
While the trooper spoke with Arie, Arie requested to get his safe and money out of his backpack, but was told because of the refusal to consent to search, it had to stay in the vehicle.
"The presence of the backpack and safe with Arie during the traffic stop appeared odd to [the trooper] for such a short trip which, according to the female, was to purchase cigarettes," state court documents.
After Arie and the woman were released, the vehicle was towed to the VSP barracks in Westminster.
Eight days later a search warrant was granted.
Inside the backpack, troopers discovered two lock boxes which contained crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and 44 grams of base cocaine.
Troopers also found $4,764 in the backpack.
Arie has been in state custody on narcotics charges since Sept. 22.