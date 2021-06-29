HINSDALE, N.H. — Officers from both sides of the river responded to Hinsdale at just past noon on Tuesday after receiving reports of a man waving a gun at the traffic intersection on Route 119 near Walmart.
According to information from the Hinsdale Police Department, there were no reports at any time of a weapon being fired and there was no evidence found that a gun had been fired.
The Hinsdale Police Department received assistance from the Chesterfield Police Department, the Brattleboro Police Department and the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office in searching the area and conducting the investigation.
As a result, it was determined that the weapon the man was brandishing was likely a pellet gun.
He was last seen at "Malfunction Junction" in Brattleboro.
The suspect is described as a white male, roughly 5'10", with short black hair and wearing a blue plaid shirt with a black or camouflage backpack.
There are no reports of any violence. However, cautioned police, if he is located, do not approach him but report his location to the police.
According to the Hinsdale Police Department, there currently is no threat to the safety of the public and reports that there was an active shooter at the Walmart were erroneous.