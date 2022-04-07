WESTMINSTER — A 40-year-old Westminster man who was shot after allegedly breaking into a home at Shady Pines Park will stay in jail for the time being.
"Mr. King has numerous felony convictions for, most notably in this month or last month ... an escape conviction," said Deputy State's Attorney Dana Nevins during a court hearing on Thursday afternoon.
Daniel J. King's other convictions include in 2018, burglary into an occupied dwelling and grand larceny, aiding in the commission of a felony and false pretenses.
In 1999, King was convicted of sexual assault, and has eight failures to appear and multiple violations of probation, said Nevins.
King also has "a lengthy criminal history" out of New Hampshire and New York, said Nevins.
"This is a life offense, and we ask that he be held pending any weight of the evidence hearing," said the prosecutor.
Judge Michael Kainen ordered King held without bail on charges of burglary into an occupied dwelling armed with a deadly weapon and scheduled King's next court hearing for May.
On March 14, King was shot by homeowner Nathaniel Keefe after King kicked in the door, screaming "ATF, come out with your hands up.”
After being shot, King fled the scene with Jacquelyn Fougere, 29, of Springfield.
King, who is on probation/parole, was wearing a tracking ankle bracelet at the time. According to the Department of Corrections, King was wearing the ankle bracelet because of furlough violations for a previous infraction.
Mimi Brill, King's public defender, said during Thursday's hearing that King will be held for furlough violations that could result in incarceration for "a couple of years."
"He has several very, very serious wounds including having a tube ... directly into his liver coming out with bile ...," said Brill, who asked the judge to order he receive appropriate medical care while in jail.
King also has lacerations to his lung and liver that need to be cared for.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson, Fougere said she needed a ride to the store, but King said he "just needed to stop somewhere quick."
Fougere, who said she met King just the day before, went to Shady Pines with him.
"[T]hey walked up to the door, and King stated it appeared that it was kicked in," wrote Robson. "King said there were two pit bulls at the residence that were going crazy. King advised he thought that someone might have robbed Keefe, or he was hurt. King said he forced the door open and had to kick it once because there was something behind the door."
Keefe came out of his room with a handgun, said King, "so he stepped in the line of fire and told Keefe to calm down and then Keefe shot him."
"He shot once, and [Fougere] felt it graze her head," wrote Robson.
"King stated they had 'no weapons, no nothing,' they were just there to get THC cartridges, and he got shot because he opened the door and tried to help Keefe," states the affidavit. "King said as [he] left the residence, the only thing that mattered was making sure [his] son knew that he wasn't committing crime when he was shot. He wanted his family to knew he got shot because he was being good guy and not committing crime."
However, when Robson received a warrant to search the mobile phones of King and Fougere, there was a text message that "appears to contradict each of their initial statements to law enforcement, and to be indicative of pre-planning."
"I have a chance to get a lot of money from a nobody in another town, and I need someone I can trust not to back out," texted King. "I'll handle the dude, and I need someone to get the money and the product."
"I got you," responded Fougere.
"50-50 split," replied King.