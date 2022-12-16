BELLOWS FALLS — Municipal Manager Scott Pickup on Friday reported progress in solving the problem of brown water caused by elevated levels of manganese in the Bellows Falls water system.
Pickup reported that people were seeing clearer water and improvements in manganese levels.
“We will be working on some additional testing protocols over the weekend and hope that these will be a more permanent solution,” he said.
Further investigation showed that the problem actually is at the village reservoir, Minard’s Pond, and not at the village’s water treatment plant, as had been announced at Tuesday night’s trustee meeting.
Pickup stressed that even with the unsightly water and the elevated levels of manganese, it hadn’t reached action levels.
“We have been in touch with the state of Vermont, and are still seeing improvements,” Pickup said.
The manganese levels haven’t exceeded the health advisory of 0.30 milligrams per liter, he said.
“Why it developed so late in the year and why it is so persistent, is not currently understood, but could be due to natural reasons such as lake turnover, rainwater inflow,” he said, noting that those were currently speculations, as the village and its engineer didn’t know.
He said the village was working on water treatment, prechlorination, to reduce the levels of manganese leaving the plant.
“And we are already seeing some improvements,” he said.