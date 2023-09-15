BENNINGTON — The Bennington Police Department and Vermont Department of Corrections are currently searching for a man wanted for an attempted murder and assault and robbery in Bennington.
Zachary Dumas, 37, was the subject of an arrest warrant issued Sept. 8 by the Vermont DOC after he disappeared from a corrections department Community Supervision program. Attempts to locate him by members of BPD and the Vermont DOC have been made since the warrant was issued. Dumas has been able to avoid arrest and currently remains at large.
On Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., BPD received a crime tip advising Dumas was at 303 Pleasant St. Bennington police officers went to the residence and contact was made with Dumas, but Dumas ran up a flight of stairs and locked himself in an apartment. BPD surrounded the building and waited for the renter of the apartment to respond and provide a key to the apartment. Police received consent and a key from the renter and entry was made into the apartment.
Dumas dove out of a second story window out onto the roof of the building. He leaped from the rooftop, ran onto a garage roof and dove over the fence and a hedgerow, eluding police. He was tracked into a neighborhood on Booth Terrace where police made contact with him again. Dumas was able to escape from the area and was later observed on Middle Pownal Road.
A perimeter was established as best as possible utilizing members of BPD and the Vermont State Police. Air support was provided by the New York State Police aviation unit. The New York State Police utilized a helicopter as well as drones to assist with the area search on Middle Pownal Road and Morgan Street Extension. Local fire departments were utilized to close the roads in the area.
Efforts to locate Dumas were not successful and the search was called off at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Dumas is asked to call BPD at 802-442-1030. Dumas should be considered dangerous. He has a history or running from the police and resisting arrest.