BURLINGTON — The manner of death for a former Bellows Falls woman was declared undetermined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the state of Vermont.
However, the medical examiner determined the cause of the death of Amber Monty, 42, was acute mixed-drug intoxication. A toxicology report revealed Monty had morphine, diphenhydramine, and clonazepam in her system at the time of her death.
A spokesman for the Vermont Department of Health stated the chief medical examiner could not determine if Monty's manner of death could be categorized as natural, an accident, death by suicide, or a homicide, thus it was categorized as undetermined.
On Jan. 8, officers with the Burlington Police Department responded to an apartment on Riverside Avenue where they found the body of Monty.
The man who called in the report, Manuel "Manny" Francis, 46, of Burlington, was taken into custody and cited with giving a false name and false information to police.
Francis has been in custody since his arrest in January. He faces several charges, including one count of entering a business with the intent to steal materials and compounds containing controlled substances. Francis also faces a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon.
Police said Monty moved away from Bellows Falls seven to eight years ago.