BENNINGTON – Maple Leaf Realty is being sold by owner Kathy Sollien, but in a way the business will remain within the family.
The new owner is Lilli West-Williams, who for more than a decade has been a top selling agent with the company.
The sale was expected to close on Friday, with West-Williams purchasing the business, the office building at 311 North St., and an adjacent building at 309 North St. for $500,000.
PLANNED AHEAD
In recent years, the two women said they’ve talked about Sollien’s pending retirement and worked to plan for a smooth transition.
“I’m very excited,” West-Williams said. “Kathy and I have been talking about her retirement for a couple of years, and we’ve worked really closely together on the transition ... And so, we’re going to keep growing, hopefully; that’s the plan.”
Sollien, who turned 66 on Aug. 30, said that was her target date for retirement.
“I’ve been working on an exit plan for about six years,” she said. “That was always my goal.”
Of her business, Sollien said, “I’m very proud of what we’ve done. The agents are all top notch.”
Without the sales agents, she said, "there would be no Maple Leaf Realty. Our business was built and is successful only because of the great agents and staff that are here."
Sollien added, “I think it’s important to step away when – certainly when we are as successful as we are right now. But also in that I’m at that time in my life when I’m looking to do other things.”
Her successor also was an easy choice, Sollien said.
“Most important, especially for a business like this one, is to have that person like Lilli who is younger and has all the ambition and drive and the energy to take it to the next level,” she said.
BEGAN IN 2000
Sollien began her career in 2000 with the former Hoisington Realty in Bennington and in 2007 began RE/MAX Maple Leaf Realty in partnership with Troy Richardson, whom she has since bought out.
In 2012, Sollien decided not to renew the RE/MAX franchise, continuing as Maple Leaf Realty.
When West-Williams came onboard in 2009, there were just four real estate agents with the firm. Today, she said, there are 14 agents throughout the county and in New York state.
“We’ve grown and some [agents] have moved on to start their own companies,” West-Williams said. “Three that began under Kathy’s leadership have gone on to start their own businesses.”
In terms of individual property sales, Maple Leaf is the most successful in the county, West-Williams said, adding, “We’ve sold more [property] units than anyone else over the past three years.”
PARTY ON TAP
“We are doing a party on Sept. 9 and the community is invited too,” West-Williams said. “It will be to celebrate Kathy’s retirement and appreciate what she has done for the community, and celebrate me as the new owner.”
The event, with music and food, will be held under a tent near the Maple Leaf office from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., she said.
West-Williams has lived in the Bennington area for 20 years, including in Shaftsbury, North Bennington and Hoosick Falls, N.Y., and recently purchased a farm in Arlington. She is married to Michael Williams.
It is very important to Sollien and West-Williams that the business be involved in charitable and community efforts, such as in helping support the Second Chance Animal Shelter, services for the homeless, community events and sports teams, West-Williams said.
She also sees the role of local realtors as “really integral in selling the community” to potential residents and others.
The real estate sector is estimated to make up 16 to 20 percent of the local economy, she said.
STILL INVOLVED
Although her exit plan kicked in with her birthday and the business sale, Sollien said, “I will still be there for a while, untangling myself” from Maple Leaf.
A Shaftsbury resident, Sollien is a native of Texas who has lived in this area since 1990. Her husband, Alan Sollien, died in 2017.
In retirement, Sollien said she intends to “give my whole house a facelift,” and wants to do some writing about real estate and other topics when she has more time.
She also hopes to offer consulting to small business owners, especially in how to effectively manage their company books.
"Maple Leaf Realty is, and always will be, my pride and joy," Sollien said, "and I look forward to watching as Lilli and everyone with Maple Leaf Realty take this business to the next level and beyond. That is the success that I am and will be proud of."