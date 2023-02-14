BURLINGTON — The Vermont Environmental Court is set to hear an appeal of an Act 250 decision that limits a developer’s use of a former ski area on Route 30 in Dummerston.
At the heart of Sugar Mountain’s appeal is whether the decision by the District 2 Act 250 Commission’s prohibition on hosting musical events and the use of a gravel parking lot along the West River was so “arbitrary and capricious” as to undermine public faith in the review process.
On Nov. 8, 2022, the Commission approved plans to convert Maple Valley Ski Area into a brewery and distillery, but denied Sugar Mountain’s request to allow up to 24 outdoor music events at the old ski lodge, stating “rock concerts” would be “shocking and offensive ... to the average person” and would not be “in character with this location for over 20 years.”
When the Commission ruled against allowing music at the proposed venue, wrote Sugar Mountain’s attorney, Christopher Roy, of Downs Rachlin Martin, it avoided the necessity of making a decision on the use of a parking lot, which Sugar Mountain contests is necessary for overflow parking for 24 events a year.
The parking lot, which is on the east side of Route 30, accessible to the former ski area through a pedestrian tunnel under the road, is on the banks of the West River.
“Since the overflow parking was not needed, the District Commission could avoid any analysis of riverbank-related criteria despite [18 months] of time, effort and expense spent on the topic at the district coordinator’s express urging,” wrote Roy.
The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Connecticut River Conservancy and Vermont Trout Unlimited all oppose use of the parking lot because of its location next to the West River.
“One could reasonably posit that DFW wanted to prevent any use of the preexisting parking area east of VT Route 30, but realized its flimsy or nonexistent claim of authority to prohibit such a preexisting use, especially since no development was proposed east of Vt Route 30 as part of the project,” wrote Roy, who noted his client spent a considerable amount of time and money designing a riparian buffer plan that was basically disregarded by the Commission and the District 2 coordinator.
The project received approval from the Dummerston Development Review Board more than three years ago and no concerns were raised about music or use of the parking lot.
The District 2 Act 250 Commission said it doesn’t need to poll the populace “or require vociferous local opposition in order to conclude that an average person would consider the project to be offensive.”
After the decision was issued the Reformer contacted half a dozen people who live near the former ski area and none expressed concern over musical events 24 times a year. All those interviewed by the Reformer expressed excitement that the ski area, which has been closed for more than two decades, would be repurposed and would once again contribute to the local economy.
During the review process, which began in February 2020, “there was no testimony by any neighbor or other witness claiming that the proposed outdoor music would be shocking and offensive,” wrote Roy. “This foundation supporting the District Commission’s entire edifice was fatally flawed.”
He also noted there was no evidence that a single rock concert was being proposed.
Instead, he wrote, Sugar Mountain proposed outdoor amplified music to complement its taproom and for private events such as weddings, anniversaries and reunions.
Over 1,000 days of review, which Roy described as “Kafka-esque,” Sugar Mountain was subjected to “multiple unwarranted determinations of incompleteness and pre- and post-hearing requests for additional documents and information ...”
The Commission also asserted “without legal basis” that the gravel parking lot had been abandoned by disuse, but didn’t make the same determination about the ski lodge on the other side of Route 30, wrote Roy.
As a result, he wrote, the Commission issued findings and a permit that ignored Sugar Mountain’s evidence and improperly redesigned the project.
Roy asked the Environmental Court to consider whether the Commission’s decision constitutes “systemic or structural error undermining public confidence in the Act 250 procedural framework as a whole.”
In its response to Sugar Mountain’s filing, attorneys for the Vermont Natural Resources Board, which oversees the administration of Act 250, asked Environmental Court Judge Thomas Walsh to dismiss Sugar Mountain’s grievance against the Commission that there was a structural error in the decision making process.
“This Court lacks jurisdiction over [Sugar Mountain’s] claims regarding the ‘overall process...’ because [Sugar Mountain] has already received any relief to which it is entitled by this Court’s de novo review on appeal,” wrote Jenny Elayne Ronis, associate general counsel for the Natural Resources Board.
A de novo review is a court process that reviews anew all the documents and evidence filed in a case.
Such a review, wrote Ronis, would violate the NRB’s right to sovereign immunity, or protection from a suit when a remedy is otherwise available. The NRB has a process for reviewing “an abuse of discretion,” so the Environmental Court has no jurisdiction to conduct its own review, wrote Ronis. But ultimately, she wrote, the NRB and its commissions exercise a “discretionary function” in the way they review Act 250 applications, therefore Sugar Mountain has no standing to question that process.
“In this manner,” wrote Roy on behalf of Sugar Mountain, “the NRB apparently hopes to avoid having to respond to the merits of SMH’s claim that the 1,000-day Kafka-esque ordeal to which SMH was subjected [to] constituted ‘systemic or structural error undermining public confidence in the Act 250 procedural framework as a whole.’”
Roy asked the judge to either allow those questions to remain, or to review them in a separate hearing.
“The legal theory of a case should be explored in the light of facts as developed by the evidence, and, generally, not dismissed before trial because of the mere novelty of the allegations,” wrote Roy.
The Environmental Court has scheduled the trial to start on March 6.