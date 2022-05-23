Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Preparing for RiverFest

1 of 19

HINSDALE N.H. — Organizers of the upcoming RiverFest Weekend headed out from Norm’s Marina on the Connecticut River Monday to establish a 1-mile, single lap of the Brattleboro-to-Hinsdale Island in their plans for the Aug. 6 event. Norm’s Marina is owned by Paul Belogour, owner of Vermont News & Media, the parent company of the Reformer. The Reformer is a media sponsor of the event.