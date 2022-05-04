BRATTLEBORO — A pair of Connecticut men pleaded not guilty to trafficking in heroin during their arraignment on Tuesday.
However, said Windham County Judge Michael Kainen, he expected that the public defender might seek to reduce the charge against Gabriel Reyes, 20, of Hartford, “because he made an admission ... to cover for someone else” during a traffic stop on Interstate 91 on March 6.
“He’s a baby,” responded Windham County Public Defender Mimi Brill. “He’s 20 years old with no record. We’ll be looking into different options.”
According to court documents, Reyes was travelling north on Interstate 91 in Westminster at just before 2 a.m. on March 6 when a sheriff’s deputy noticed he was traveling 50 mph in a 65 mph. Windham County Sheriff’s Deputy Mario Checchi also noticed the license plate lights were not working, a violation of state statutes.
While following the vehicle, wrote Checchi, it weaved between the travel lane and the fog line.
Checchi pulled the vehicle over and noticed that Reyes “had a concerned look on his face. His eyes were wide open, bloodshot, and watery.”
Reyes denied consuming alcohol but did admit to smoking a “blunt,” a hollowed-out cigar filled with marijuana, “about an hour ago.” Reyes admitted there were two unsmoked blunts in the vehicle, but denied there were any other drugs.
Also in the car was an unbelted passenger in the backseat, Raylon Perry, 24, and a belted woman in the front passenger seat.
Reyes said they were travelling to St. Johnsbury.
“I am aware through my training and experience that Hartford [Conn.] is a source city for illegal drugs. I am further familiar that St. Johnsbury, along with many Vermont towns, [is] a known destination location for individuals involved in the trafficking of illegal drugs ...” wrote Checchi. “I am also aware that individuals who are operators of motor vehicles involved in criminal activity, mainly drug trafficking, will sometimes not be aware of the destination of the drug trafficking trip. This is commonly because a passenger and or individual in the destination location will set up the trip, utilizing most commonly, a licensed driver.”
Reyes gave Checchi consent to search the vehicle, during which Checchi found a black plastic bag hidden in the trunk.
Inside the bag, Checchi found 300 bags containing heroin and fentanyl.
“I also located a sock with what was found to contain a package of a tetrahydrocannabinol edible inside,” wrote Checchi.
Reyes said the drugs belonged to him, but the female passenger said Reyes was taking the blame for Perry.
“She explained that [Reyes] is a very loyal friend and will take any charges for anyone. I asked how often [Reyes] takes [Perry] up here to which she said three or four times maybe. ... She further swore that she saw [Perry] put [the bag of illegal drugs] in the trunk.”
Perry told Checchi he had “no clue” that drugs were in the car.
Checchi estimated the bags contained a total of 6.1 grams of the drugs.
Checchi was assisted by Bellows Falls Police Officers Robert LaBelle and Ian Tuttle.