BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro is moving on to the next round of the Strongest Town Contest.
"I think this is a really exciting time for Brattleboro, and I feel proud to be starting my family here," said Sarah Lang, a member of the Brattleboro Planning Commission who submitted the town into the contest. "The submitting team is really excited that you all helped Brattleboro make it to round two, the Elite Eight of the contest."
Lang suggested people show their "Brattleboro pride" by voting by 11 a.m. Thursday and letting others know about the contest. Voting occurs at strongtowns.org/strongesttown.
After beating Dunellen, N.J., Brattleboro is now facing off against Selma, N.C.
"With over 2,000 votes in round one," Lang said, "we hope you can help us make it on to the Final Four."
For the Elite Eight round of the competition, Strong Towns will publish photo essays from participating communities. That will invite "millions of people to take a virtual tour through each town," according to a news release.
"If Brattleboro wins, they will be profiled by a Strong Towns advocate, and the commentary will be published to help voters make their next pick," states the news release.
Lauren Ronnander, communications manager for Strong Towns, previously told the Reformer the contest is about "towns that are working on becoming more resilient, usually by applying the Strong Towns approach.”
Strong Towns updated its mission statement last year to include five core campaigns. This year’s contest focused on those campaigns, which involve building safe and productive streets, creating more housing opportunities through incremental development, drafting budgets that serve residents and are transparent to the public, fighting highway expansion and doing away with needless parking mandates.
In the style of March Madness, 16 towns participated in the starting brackets. Winners advance until one is left.
“Strong Towns promotes the contest to an international audience of millions, encouraging our audience to vote and help the best candidate move forward to the next round,” the nonprofit group said in a statement.
The publicity is meant to reinforce local efforts to build resiliency and provide participating communities as examples for others across North America to emulate.
Strong Towns is hosting a national conference in Charlotte, N.C., for those interested in urban designs and practices. Ronnander said the hope is to bring people together and spark “awesome ideas.”
Strong Towns is going to pay for a representative of the winning town to attend the conference, receive an award and be an honored guest. Also, the winning town is going to be the subject of a professionally produced video about its resiliency-related efforts.
“My favorite thing about Brattleboro is it’s the best of both worlds,” Lang previously said. “You get an awesome mix of urban and rural, artsy and gritty, progressive and traditional, vibrant and sleepy.”
Lang wrote the application and submitted on behalf of herself, Planning Commission Chairman Tom Mosakowski, Planning Director Sue Fillion and Planning Technician Stephen Hayes. Her answers to questions from Strong Towns can be read by visiting the voting page.
Strong Towns told Lang it received 40 submissions for the contest.
“So that’s pretty neat,” she said. “I think my motivation for submitting for Brattleboro is just the promotion of our town. I think we have a lot of really amazing things to offer residents and visitors, and Strong Towns is a really great platform to showcase what we have to offer because the people who are reading or are involved in Strong Towns care about things the people in town care about. So whether we get some residents or at least new visitors, both would be beneficial.”