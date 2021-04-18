BRATTLEBORO — A group of people marched from Living Memorial Park to the Co-op in downtown Brattleboro on Saturday, calling on local, state, and federal politicians to do more to address climate change. Grace Rosa, 9, of Dummerston gave a speech at the end of the march, in which she said (in part): “Grownups need to use less fossil fuel and more alternative energy, and adults need to vote for leaders who will help fight climate change. In the future I want polar bears to be alive and have habitat for their cubs. Climate change hurts pollinators. No more pollinators means no more plants, so let’s help bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and dragon flies stay healthy.”
