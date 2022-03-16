BRATTLEBORO — A “market report” issued by the Department of Veterans Affairs is recommending the closure of an outpatient clinic in Brattleboro.
Local veterans were dismayed to learn about the report and the potential closure of the Brattleboro Community Based Outpatient Clinic in the Exit 1 Industrial Park.
Len Derby, the president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 843 in Brattleboro, said he’s been mostly happy about having a clinic in Brattleboro, though he has had appointments cancelled because of staffing issues.
“All the veterans I know, they like having a clinic in Brattleboro,” he said. “It’s been a godsend.”
Derby said it would be hard on veterans to have to travel to Keene, N.H., or White River Junction, especially with the current price of gas.
“Don’t close it down,” said Derby. “Find us a doctor. That’s the real issue.”
The report calls for “relocating all services” to the Keene CBOC and closing the clinic in Brattleboro, which is 23 miles from the Keene location.
More than 1,360 veterans received care at the CBOC in Brattleboro in 2019.
“Consolidating care at the Keene CBOC maintains veteran access and increases system sustainability,” states the report.
Consolidation of the two clinics would mean finding a new spot for the Keene CBOC, said Lynne Davis, public affairs specialist at the White River Junction VA Medical Center.
“The main consideration is to make sure it’s accessible to veterans in both areas,” she said.
“I’d hate to lose it,” said an Air Force veteran from Hinsdale, N.H. who asked that his name not be used. “I’d like to see it stay.”
“Oh, no,” said Joseph Bobee, an Army veteran who lives in West Brattleboro, when he was told the clinic might close. “That would be a disaster. This is one of the best things we’ve had in the area for me and other vets. It’s going to be a hardship for a lot of people.”
The report was prepared by the VA for the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission as part of the MISSION Act, which was passed by Congress in 2018 and sought to provide greater access to health care both in VA facilities and in the community, expand benefits for caregivers, and improve the the VA’s ability to recruit and retain the best medical providers.
Michael Shanks, a veteran of the Army who moved to Vernon nine years ago, said he’d hate to see the local clinic close because it’s 57 miles of travel to get to White River Junction.
Shanks asked if it’s hard to find a doctor to staff the Brattleboro clinic, maybe they could share one with Keene.
“He could do two days there and three days here?” he said.
“[W]e believe that VA services in our states should be bolstered, not reduced,” states a letter to the Department of Veteran Affairs from Senators Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy, of Vermont, and Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, of New Hampshire. “The current recommendations risk moving towards privatization and decreased access to VA care for veterans. We strongly urge the VA and the Commission to prioritize New Hampshire and Vermont veterans’ access to VA care and services."
More than 140,000 veterans reside in Vermont and New Hampshire, of which 62,000 use the VA’s medical services.
The VA facilities in White River Junction and CBOCs in Keene, Brattleboro and Bennington provide primary care, urgent and emergency care, and mental health services.
Davis said it’s important to note that there are no current plans to close any clinics at this point.
“These are just recommendations at this point,” she said. “Nothing is happening yet. It’s just a starting point.”
Davis said the VA has been holding open houses to discuss changes to care delivery and expects to gather even more input from local veterans.
“There will be many more opportunities for feedback as we go forward,” she said.
According to the report, the North Market, which encompasses the two states, is expected to experience a decrease in the number of enrolled Veterans by 2029.
“At the same time, demand for acute inpatient services, long-term care, and outpatient services is projected to increase,” states the report.