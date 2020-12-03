BRATTLEBORO -- A revised plan will be needed before more town funds go into the second year of a community marketing initiative after a marketing firm left the project.
A difference of opinions on the path forward led Penniless Projects of South Newfane to split ways with the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Brattleboro Alliance. The chamber and DBA didn't want as much time spent updating lovebrattleboro.com, a website dedicated to the campaign, and separate social media pages for the campaign.
Stephanie Bonin, executive director of the DBA, said the website will stay, but with a less time intensive process for updating it as the two groups already have their own sites. She said #LoveBrattleboro can be used on social media accounts without pages strictly for the campaign.
Board member Brandie Starr agreed with Bonin and Kate O'Connor, executive director of the chamber, that maintaining a website can be more burdensome than worthwhile. But Select Board Vice Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin said the Love Brattleboro site focuses solely on marketing the community.
Select Board Chairman Tim Wessel questioned if the groups made the right decision to shift focuses, but described feeling uncomfortable getting into "micromanaging" territory. Dick DeGray, former board member, said the board was nearing overreach.
Because of the change in focus, Select Board members said they would like to see a more detailed plan before releasing funds.
"We agreed last year and two years before that marketing was a specialized skill and we needed an actual plan to do that," McLoughlin said at the board meeting held remotely Tuesday. "The Select Board wanted to review the consultant before the release of funds. I reiterate that goal."
After some discussion, Bonin said the groups would be OK with issuing a request for proposals before securing the funds. Once a new consultant is selected with guidance from a steering committee, they will return to the board with the plan.
At annual Representative Town Meeting in September, reps allocated $43,748 for the marketing project. The figure represents 10 percent of the revenue collected by the town from the rooms and meals taxes in the prior year. The board needs to release the funds.
O'Connor said the idea is to continue with Love Brattleboro branding and social media campaigns, highlighting unique aspects of the community and its people. The goal still is to bring visitors to town.
O'Connor said a marketing professional will be hired to help target audiences, a task that will require special attention to safety given the coronavirus pandemic.
A big part of the campaign for now involves promoting the concept of shopping locally as the state has added new restrictions on nonessential travel and gathering.
Emily Megas-Russell of Brattleboro complimented Love Brattleboro graphics with rainbow flags and different skin tone colors but urged project leaders not to be exploitative in using photos of people who are Black, indigenous and of color in promoting tourism. She also expressed concern about short-term rental units potentially taking away housing stock from local community members.
The board agreed to put an article on the warning for annual Representative Town Meeting for reps to consider if $37,551 should be provided for the project next year. Elwell said the hope is to have the meeting in March as has been custom but not this past year due to the pandemic.
Also going on the warning are articles to provide the DBA with $80,000 through special assessments in the downtown improvement district and to exempt municipal property taxes for Brattleboro Post #5 American Legion's little league field, Camp Waubanong, Holton Home, Bradley House and The Family Garden.