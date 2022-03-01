MARLBORO — Town voters approved the retail sales of cannabis Tuesday on a vote of 201 to 94,
And by a vote of 246 to 40, they approved a non-binding resolution calling upon the Windham County Sheriff's Office to update its fair and impartial policing policy.
The suggested updates include that immigration status shall not be used as a criterion for citation, arrest, or custody by members of local law enforcement; information about victims and witnesses gathered by the members of local law enforcement shall not be shared with federal immigration authorities; members of local law enforcement may only share information with immigration authorities to investigate a felony; local law enforcement shall not grant access to detainees unless immigration authorities have a judicially issued criminal warrant; and local law enforcement shall only arrest and detain a person for illegal border crossing if the person is witnessed crossing the border.
Voters approved $420,000 for the highway fund and another $420,000 for the general fund.
By a vote of 299 to 7, voters approved $38,500 for the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Department and by a vote of 274 to 20 approved $50,000 for the department's fire apparatus fund.
By a vote of 199 to 93, voters approved a school budget of $3,714,000, $25,738 per equalized pupil, which is 21.63 percent more than the current year.