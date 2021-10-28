Marlboro camp burns in suspicious fire

MARLBORO — A camp was destroyed in a fire deemed suspicious.
The camp, located at 614 Stratton Hill Road, was on a thin dirt road that had no power leading to the building.
Fire Chief Rusty Sage said the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched around 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to a reported fire at a camp, which was “fully involved and mostly collapsed” upon arrival.
“While we were responding, we got information that a deputy sheriff could see dark smoke from Route 9 near the Golden Eagle,” he said, referring to the abandoned motel that burned down last week in Marlboro in another suspicious fire. “And a couple of our members also said they could see dark smoke.”
Marlboro Fire Department responded to a first-alarm fire at 614 Stratton Hill Road, in Marlboro, Vt., around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. This is the third suspicious fire in Marlboro in less than two weeks and the fifth in Windham County for the month of October.
Sage said he made contact with the owners and the Vermont State Police arson investigators.
“We’re going to look into it from there,” he said.
Thursday’s fire marks the third suspected arson in Marlboro this month. Sage isn’t tying any of them together just yet, saying that investigations of the fires are still ongoing.
If they are connected, he said, then hopefully evidence and information will come in to link them. He labeled the latest fire as suspicious because it occurred in an unoccupied building with no power.
Other suspicious fires in Windham County this month included an abandoned trailer in Putney on Oct. 2 and Rod’s Mobil in Putney on Oct. 9.
Firefighters approached the fire by bringing one truck in at a time to wet the building due to the road’s narrowness and inaccessibility, Sage said.
“It’s just a matter of putting out the hotspots,” he said.
A neighbor said he and his wife saw flames and called the fire in at about 2 p.m. Thursday. He said no one was living in the building.
No injuries were reported.
People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 1-800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.