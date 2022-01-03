BRATTLEBORO — The chief of the Marlboro Fire Department is expected in court on Jan. 25, accused of removing without authority equipment from the Tri-Park Cooperative Housing Cooperation on Village Drive in West Brattleboro.
According to a press release from the Brattleboro Police Department, Rusty Sage, 46, of Brattleboro, was arrested and cited with grand larceny.
Brian Emerson, the president of Tri-Park's board of directors told the Reformer he learned a snow plow was missing from the possession of Tri-Park on Dec. 14. He reported it to the police department, which contacted him a couple of weeks later and asked him to come identify a plow the department suspected belonged to Tri-Park.
Emerson, who took over his position in November and has lived in Tri-Park for 33 years, said Sage was an on-call employee for the housing cooperative and was called from time to time if they needed help plowing the park's roads. Sage lives in the Deepwoods Mobile Home Park, which is adjacent to Tri-Park, but is not part of the cooperative.
The incident was investigated by Lt. Adam Petlock and Officer Justin Faisal Abualjadail.
Anyone arrested or cited by the Brattleboro police department is presumed innocent until convicted of a crime in court.
The Reformer has reached out to Sage for a comment.