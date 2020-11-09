MARLBORO — The junior high classes at Marlboro Elementary School are in quarantine until Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test of one student on Nov. 8.
Principal Wayne Kermenski told the Reformer Monday morning that 16 students and three staff members for the seventh and eighth grades are included in the quarantine.
Family members of the student who tested positive are also being asked to quarantine.
Kermenski issued a letter to the community on Monday noting the student began experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus on Nov. 1 and stayed home all last week.
Later on Monday, Kermenski issued the following statement: “After reviewing additional information from today and continued consultation with the (Windham Central Supervisory Union) COVID coordinator, superintendent, and board chair, Marlboro School will move to a remote model for ALL students through Friday, November 13. At this point we expect to resume in-person instruction on Tuesday, November 17.”
Kermenski said the entire school has been cleaned and disinfected in response to the positive test and may take other precautions.
“We may decide on our own to make a more restrictive choice than we’ve been advised by the state,” he said.
Kermenski also asked the community to be supportive of the family of the student who tested positive, to reach out to the school if they would like to offer any help.
In his letter to the community, Kermenski noted that DOH will be contacting any people who might have been in close contact with the student.
“We recommend that you take action to help limit the spread of COVID-19, even if your child is not experiencing symptoms,” wrote Kermenski. “Please answer the phone if the Health Department contacts you. A contact tracer may be trying to reach you with important information.”
Kermenski reminded people to continue to follow COVID-19 safety practices such as wearing a mask, washing hands regularly, and staying home if feeling sick. He said it’s also important for families to stay in contact with their primary care providers and request a COVID test if they feel it’s necessary.
Due to medical privacy laws, the school is not able to release the names of any individuals with COVID-19.