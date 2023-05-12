VERNON — A Marlboro Vermont man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route 142 just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Samuel Barrows, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was driven by Michael Falvey, 62, of Vernon. The driver and a passenger in the truck had minor injuries.
According to Vermont State Police, Barrows was traveling north on Fort Bridgman Road when he attempted to pass another vehicle and collided head-on with Falvey's truck, which was traveling south in the oncoming lane.
The crash occurred near Rinfret Drive. A section of Route 142 was closed for a period of time during the investigation as traffic was diverted to Governor Hunt Road.
Vermont State Police were assisted by Vernon Fire and Rescue Inc., who were first to arrive at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Mills at the Westminster Barracks.