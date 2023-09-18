BRATTLEBORO — A Marlboro man, charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, was ordered held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing.
Evan Chadwick, attorney for Timothy Racine, 28, asked the court to release his client on conditions of release, which he said would ensure the safety of the public.
"My client resides in Vermont and has resided here his whole life," said Chadwick. "He lives with his grandfather and his mother lives close by. He is looking after his young child who is in the courtroom today. These are serious allegations, your honor, but we certainly deny these allegations and we think that conditions are sufficient."
"Given the nature of the allegation, they are extremely serious allegations involving multiple assaults, more than one assault on more than one day ... under those circumstances, the state has certainly met its burden to at least have the opportunity to determine whether the defendant should be held without bail for a period of 60 days pending trial." said Windham Superior Court Judge John Treadwell during the arraignment on Thursday.
According to an affidavit submitted by Andrew Kirkman, an officer with the Wilmington Police Department, he and Dover Police Officer Samuel Morris responded to the Horizon Inn Motel on Route 9 at just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 6 for the report of a family fight in the parking lot.
Upon arrival, Morris spoke with the alleged victim, who appeared upset and had been crying. The victim told the officers she was scared but did not want medical attention or help from police, stating she didn't like law enforcement.
The victim eventually accepted medical assistance for an injured left eye socket, an injury she refused to discuss.
Six days later, the alleged victim agreed to talk to police, and told them that on Aug. 6 she got upset with Racine for talking with another woman on the phone. She said they got into a verbal altercation that turned physical when they began to push one another.
"[Racine] slipped and fell down and hit his head on the table," the victim told Kirkman. "At that time, she said he got this 'crazy eyes' look in his face and he grabbed her. She stated she fell on the floor and the defendant was on top of her. She told me that [Racine] placed his hand over her mouth and nose and placed his other hand around her throat and began to squeeze."
The victim told Kirkman she struggled with and scratched Racine. Though he stopped strangling her, states the affidavit, Racine covered her mouth and nose several times, an incident she estimated to last about 30 minutes.
"She told me that she believed [Racine] was going to kill her," wrote Kirkman.
The victim also told Kirkman that Racine had punched her in the face a few weeks ago and broke her left eye socket and nose.
She said the incident happened sometime between July 20 and 23 while they were driving on Route 9 in Marlboro.
She said that though she received medical attention at Grace Cottage Hospital, she told doctors she received the injury as the result of a horse riding accident because she didn't want Racine to get in trouble. The victim also showed Kirkman bruises she said were a result of an assault by Racine.
"[She] also told me that throughout the duration of her relationship with [Racine], that she had been assaulted by the defendant multiple times but did not report the abuse," wrote Kirkman. "She said she had sought treatment for injuries at Grace Cottage Hospital, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center ... and provided me written authorization for release of her medical records from them."
According to her medical records, the injuries to her face were so severe that the bleeding could have resulted in her death.
"The record further indicates this type of injury is usually caused by strong, blunt force to the midface area," wrote Kirkman.
If found guilty, Racine could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison on each charge.