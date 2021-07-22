MARLBORO -- Christopher Serkin, president and chair of the Marlboro Board of Trustees, posted the following statement on Twitter regarding the former Marlboro College campus on Potash Hill:
I am delighted to share with you the news that Marlboro Music has come to agreement with Democracy Builders Fund — our landlord this past year, following the closure of Marlboro College — to purchase the Marlboro campus that has been our only home since 1951. This arrangement includes an amicable settlement with Type 1 Civilization, which has been engaged with Democracy Builders in a dispute over ownership rights. We have issued a press release about this transaction, which ushers in an exciting new chapter in our history.
Our purchase of the Vermont property ensures that our musical program and community will remain on this beautiful campus for generations to come. It will allow us to preserve the land and historic farm buildings, and to improve and tailor the facilities for our use, for the benefit of the surrounding communities, and for other cultural, educational, and environmental purposes. It will provide a vital measure of stability to our planning, and to the town of Marlboro.
We enter into this new era with our eyes open, knowing that the transaction creates new challenges, costs, and responsibilities moving forward. But all of us—our board, staff, musicians, family members, and friends — love this property and want to make sure it is protected. We will be taking some time now to engage in some careful strategic, facility, and financial planning. We will also begin to explore the enormous potential of the campus for wonderful collaborations and opportunities for its off-season use.
We would never be in this position without the confidence and support of so many friends, and I send heartfelt thanks for your role in maintaining Marlboro Music and our unique mission and values. We look forward to keeping you apprised of our work and plans over the coming year and beyond. In the meantime, I send warm greetings and regards from Mitsuko, Jonathan, their senior artist colleagues, and our entire board, staff and community.
Sincerely,
Christopher Serkin
President and Chair, Marlboro Board of Trustees