MARLBORO — On the day before musicians were to start arriving for the 71st season of the Marlboro Music Festival, Chris Serkin, the chairman of the board of Marlboro Music, said plans are still ongoing to find one or more anchor tenants for the former campus of Marlboro College.
"There is no single, credible turnkey tenant who just wants to rent the whole campus from us for nine months," he said, during a Saturday visit to the Marlboro Community Center.
But, Serkin said, there may be two, three or more who find ways to occupy it together, "a jigsaw puzzle" of groups that will help create "a pathway to sustainability."
"Instead of leading with the top-down grand vision, we're hoping to have something more bottom-up. That is, we're trying to identify credible, interesting, sympathetic users and groups and start with a bunch of them. That is, plant a bunch of seeds and see which ones actually take hold."
In 2019, after several years of declining enrollment, Marlboro College, which was founded in 1946, merged with Emerson College in Boston, creating the Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts and Interdisciplinary Studies.
In 2021, Marlboro Music purchased the former campus, now referred to as Potash Hill, from Democracy Builders Fund 1, which bought the campus after the college's closure, sweeping in to Marlboro with grand plans to open Degrees of Freedom, a hybrid charter school program for high school students who would visit the campus for two weeks, three times a year.
Degrees of Freedom was set to open in the fall of 2021, but before that could happen, one of its founders, Seth Andrew, was arrested, accused of stealing $218,000 from Democracy Prep, the charter school network that he founded in 2005. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud and is due to be sentenced in federal court in New York City in July.
"Marlboro Music never set out to own this campus," said Serkin. "We saw that it was going to present an enormous financial, organizational strategic set of challenges that were going to be a heavy lift for us ... they were, frankly, not things that we wanted to take on. But it became very clear to us that we just didn't have a choice, that the risks of not taking on these challenges were higher than the risks the challenges present."
Serkin also acknowledged that Marlboro Music did not have "a clear plan" when it decided it had no choice but to acquire the campus, "because that was never our strategic goal."
The future of the campus was also complicated by an ownership dispute with Type 1 Civilization Academy, which asserted it had signed a purchase agreement with Seth Andrew for the campus. While Adrian Stein, a Toronto-based entrepreneur, claimed to possess the title, Democracy Builders Fund 1 contested otherwise.
Following the sale of Potash Hill to Marlboro Music, Serkin told the Reformer the organization had reached a “modest” financial agreement with Type 1 to relinquish its ownership claim and to drop any related litigation.
At the time, Serkin also said Marlboro Music would be open to any discussions with Type 1 for use of the campus, but on Saturday he said there has been no communication between the two organizations since then, though the door remains open.
Serkin said while the approximate $1 million it costs each year to maintain the campus is not sustainable without tenants to help pick up the expense, there is no "short-term or medium-term risk" to Marlboro Music.
"There is a long-term financial risk to Marlboro Music [because of] this campus, there is no question about that," he said. "Every year that goes by is a million dollars less that we have. I would love to have anchor tenants in place tomorrow. That's unrealistic. Is it the end of the world if it doesn't happen next year and it takes us another year? No, not financially. But I feel real time pressure here.
"Marlboro Music has been a very well run organization for a long time," he continued. "We have what I would characterize as a right-sized endowment for the scale of our organization. We always have financial pressures, but we are OK because of our endowment. We do not have a right-sized endowment to maintain this campus. We absolutely need a model that will produce revenue to support the operations of the campus."
Serkin, who grew up in Marlboro and whose mother, Lucy Gratwick, still lives there, is the grandson of Rudolf Serkin, who founded Marlboro Music with Adolf Busch and Herman Busch and Marcel, Blanche and Louis Moyse.
Rudolf’s wife, Irene Busch Serkin, was also a musician and was the managing director of the Vermont Wantastiquet Chamber Players.
Marlboro Music is also open to having Marlboro Elementary School move its operations to Potash Hill, said Serkin.
The campus library, which Marlboro Music doesn't have an obvious use for at this time, said Serkin, might be "a natural place" for the elementary school.
"Unless, of course, we find a partner that is a consortium of colleges and universities who say what's critical to their use of that campus is that there's a library space. ... And, as an organization, we also obviously have to think hard about issues around liability if there are a lot of school-aged kids on campus."
Serkin said what won't change is the Marlboro Music Festival itself.
"We do not view our acquisition of this campus as an opportunity for any kind of strategic rethinking about Marlboro. Marlboro Music is what it is, and we think it's incredibly important to not change that. We are not interested in growing a winter program. We are not expanding our summer season. We have been laser-focused on a single mission for 71 years. And that mission is to create the ideal environment for musicians to be able to be together, studying music for the sake of music. That's our model and that's what we're pursuing up there."