MARLBORO — Every word matters.
That was one of the first lessons that David Post learned while clerking for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1986, just after she was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
As a law clerk, Post was responsible for drafting reports and opinions for Ginsburg. She was reviewing one of the first he submitted to her and she questioned his use of the word "asserted," the use of which he thought "was thoroughly innocuous."
Post, a resident of Marlboro who talked about Ginsburg during a Zoom Coffee Hour hosted by the Marlboro Community Center in late October, said Ginsburg asked whether he really meant averred, noted, observed or declared?
"I remember thinking, really, it doesn't really matter does it? One word?" he said.
And, of course, he learned "It damn well does matter. It better be the right word."
Post said it was normal to receive a draft from Ginsburg that was totally marked up with comments written in red ink to the point, "You could barely see the text."
He said during his year, he received one multi-page draft with a single page that had no red ink on it.
"I looked at it with wonderment," said Post. "That was the pinnacle of success."
Ginsburg had another rule about writing, wrote Post for Reason.
"While you're at it, make it sing. At least a little; legal prose is not epic poetry or the stuff of operatic librettos, but a well-crafted paragraph can help carry the reader along, and is always a thing of real beauty."
Post did not begin his career as an attorney. He was the director of programs for the American Anthropological Association from 1976 to 1981 and an assistant professor of anthropology at Columbia University from 1981 to 1983.
"Studying primate behavior was my specialty," Post said during the Zoom call. He studied a troop of baboons in Ambolesi National Park in Kenya before returning to the states where he taught for four years. But, said Post, "I did not have the fire in my belly for that work."
Instead, Post decided to return to school to learn about the law.
"I knew in the first week of law school, I'm going to kill this," he said. "It all made sense."
One thing he learned quickly is "the law is not a science. Thinking about legal problems is a very different mode of thinking."
In science, there often is "a right answer," he said, but in law, it's about crafting a legal argument that gets you from one point to the next.
Post, who also clerked for Ginsburg after she was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993, said he first came to the attention of Ginsburg in 1986 due to, what was at that time, a peculiarity on his resume.
In 1982, just one week after starting law school, his daughter Sarah was born. He and his wife, Nancy, decided he should leave his job, care for his daughter during the day and attend law school at night, an experience he described as "great."
In his third year of law school, preparing to apply for clerkships, he realized "I have this funny little hole in my resumé.
He decided under his employment history from 1982 to 1985 he would state he stayed at home with his daughter.
"Staying home with Sarah turned out to be the one move I made in my professional life that was not for professional advancement purposes," he said. "It turned out to be the best professional move I made."
Ginsburg told Post during an interview when she was choosing clerks that his resumé rose to the top because of his three years as a caregiver for his daughter.
"Equality for her was not just about women getting access to men's work," said Post. "It was about men getting equal access to women's work. People should be free to make their choices without these stereotypes about what is appropriate for men and what is appropriate for women."
Post said Ginsburg delighted in telling the story about how he came to her attention.
"I became a poster child for her," he said.
"She transformed American law through her work on equal rights for all, and, especially in her later years, she served as an inspirational symbol for millions of people — especially, though hardly exclusively, for millions of young girls who drew strength from her work and from her life," Post wrote in his column for Reason.
After his first year with Ginsburg, from 1987 to 1993, Post practiced law in Washington, D.C. as an associate at the law firm of Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering.
In 1993, while spending a summer in Marlboro, Post got a call from Ginsburg, asking if he would consider clerking for her during her first year on the Supreme Court.
"My first instinct was to say no," said Post, "in part because the Supreme Court is a very complicated institution."
But after discussing the offer with several friends, who said he would be crazy to turn it down, Post signed on board.
"All three sat me down and smacked me up the side of the head," said Post, who, at the time, had been focusing on software distribution contracts and was thinking about striking out on his own. "They said you are an idiot if you don't take this. It will change your life."
Ginsburg, who was the junior justice, was responsible for taking notes during the private meetings that Chief Justice William Rehnquist held with the other justices. Post described Ginsburg as "tough as nails" and the only time he saw her flustered was after that first meeting with the other justices, how quickly it proceeded and being assigned to write the majority decision for John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company versus Harris Trust and Savings Bank, an obscure case having to do with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.
Post said having to write the decision was "not a fun experience" for Ginsburg.
"It was the only time she called me up at midnight [to complain]," said Post, who was writing the draft for her. "She said this is not working, it does not persuade me we are on the right side. Do it again."
Eventually, they managed to write the opinion, which was joined by Rehnquist and justices Harry A. Blackmun, John Paul Stevens, Antonin Scalia and David H. Souter. Justice Clarence Thomas filed a dissenting opinion that was joined by Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and Anthony M. Kennedy.
Over the years, Post wrote for Reason, Ginsburg had "some pretty rough encounters with some of her colleagues," notably those leaning to the right.
"She had the stare of death," Post said during the Zoom presentation.
"She could fight with the best of them," he wrote, "but I never heard or saw or even intimated anything other than respect and even, often, affection for her adversaries in these battles. No snide remarks, no nasty innuendoes, none of that. She valued civility and collegiality very, very highly, and I think she helped to dignify the process of judging, and helped make those she was working with better as a result."
Post also offered some thoughts on how the Supreme Court might function going forward. He fears that the Supreme Court has become a tool for partisan politics, rather than an independent arbiter of law.
"Bush v. Gore was a terrible moment for the Supreme Court and it's gotten worse," said Post. "This is a ghastly thing for the U.S. going forward."
Post thinks expanding the court by four justices might be part of the solution, but it has to be done in a bipartisan fashion.
Post is not in favor of term limits for justices, though.
"It's not just a job," he said. "They are part of an institution that is everlasting ... that actually helps their judgment. They take the long view."
Post, who is currently an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, received his B.A. cum laude from Yale College in 1972, his Ph.D. in anthropology from Yale University in 1978, and his J.D. summa cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center in 1986.
He is an expert in intellectual property law and the law in cyberspace and until his retirement in 2014, he served as Professor of Law at Beasley School of Law of Temple University in Philadelphia.
Post told the Reformer he and his family moved to Marlboro in 2001 after 15 years of coming to Vermont for the summer. They met Barbara and Bruce Cole in the 1980s when Sarah and her brother, Sam, were attending the Coles' summer camp at Maple Ridge Farm.
"It was one of the things that made Marlboro so much fun for them," said Post.