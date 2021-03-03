MARLBORO — James Agate was voted to a three-year term on the Select Board and voters approved $300,000 for the general fund and $380,000 for the highway budget during Tuesday's Australian ballot voting.
Voters approved $80,000 for the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Company — $30,000 to help defray operating expenses and another $50,000 for its apparatus fund — and just shy of $13,000 for services from Rescue Inc.
For school director, Douglas Korb and Judith Robinson received three-year terms, and Celena Romo and Jeremy Kirk received one-year terms.
Voters also approved a school budget of $2,910,780.