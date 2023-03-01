MARLBORO — Marlboro residents will need to decide how much money they want to spend to either renovate or replace the local school or even move the campus to Potash Hill, the former home of Marlboro College.
But before that can happen, voters will have to decide on March 7 whether to recommend the Marlboro School Board close its seventh and eighth grade classrooms and tuition those students to other schools.
“We have 12 students right now in junior high and we have three eighth graders,” said Principal Wayne Kermenski. “So if we just looked at 12 students, it would be considerably less to tuition students this year than to have them in house.”
This year, those students are expected to cost taxpayers $394,000. If they were tuitioned out, it would cost taxpayers between $17,000 and $18,000 each, he said.
The School Board recommended a budget for the 2024 school year, which begins in July, of $3,920,171, which includes seventh and eighth grades.
Marlboro’s 9th through 12th grade students tuition out to other schools in Southern Vermont, many of them to Brattleboro Union High School.
Before the architectural firm can get started on designing the new school, it needs to know how many kids to build for, said School Board Chairman Douglas Korb.
“The school needs a lot of work,” said Korb, whether or not the older students stay in town.
“It’s an expense to bring the school up to code,” said Principal Wayne Kermenski. “It is an expense to make sure that the roof actually stays where it is.”
The school also needs a new well, a fire alarm sprinkler system, and a septic system, and it needs to get in compliance with ADA standards, which includes new rooms for special needs students, he said.
“We have an art room that’s in a basement that is not fire compliant,” added Kermenski.
A renovation of the school on Route 9, or its complete replacement, would mean taxpayers will need to agree to take out a construction bond of between $3 million and $11 million.
The bare minimum of $3 million, said Korb, would just fix pressing issues but doesn’t address upgrades that are required by the state and need to be done. A $6 million fix, which includes sending the middle school students out of town, would take care of all the issues for the school’s Pre-K through sixth graders. And a $9 million fix would include the middle school. A whole new school would cost $11 million, he said.
Getting the campus at Potash Hill set up for young students would also cost about $6 million, he added. The campus is now owned by Marlboro Music, which holds a summer music festival there every year. Marlboro Music is currently looking for tenants to utilize the campus the rest of the year.
Part of the problem at the school is that Marlboro is seeing declining enrollment, with only 83 students currently enrolled, said the principal, and it’s getting harder and harder to get qualified teachers in the building.
“Four years ago, we needed a 5/6 teacher and I had close to 30 applicants,” he said. “Last year we needed a 3/4 teacher and had three applicants. And none of them were certified teachers. None of them actually had their licenses.”
Finding middle school teachers who have the appropriate credentials is even more challenging, said Kermenski.
“We’re still a great school to work for. We still have a great reputation, but that is the reality that everybody’s faced with ... especially in Vermont.”
Gail MacArthur, who praised the education at Marlboro School, said according to her calculations, making the repairs necessary to keep the middle school students in Marlboro would add $146 a year to her tax bill.
“I am very happy to pay an extra $146 a year to keep the junior high in Marlboro,” she said.
But others pointed out it’s not just about the money, but the curriculum students could access at other bigger schools with more students, more teachers, and more resources.
In a letter read during the meeting, Linda Bourne noted that the other schools in the region can offer a wide variety of programming and athletic activities that Marlboro cannot.
“Students at these schools have access to a wide variety of sports and extracurricular opportunities,” wrote Bourne. “For Marlboro to provide for the programming equivalent to those schools will be more costly than is what is reflected in the current budget.”
Korb noted in a letter posted to Front Porch Forum that he is a parent of a middle school student who learned upon returning to school this past fall that five of his classmates had gone to other schools in the region.
“They had all left for different and personally valid reasons,” wrote Korb. “Some were directly related to program offerings elsewhere, others a desire for their child to have a broader peer group, and others around curriculum concerns.”
“Do we want to give them that kind of education where they go from classroom to classroom and they have different teachers for each class ... and they have science labs,” said Jean Boardman during the Tuesday night meeting. “Or do we want to give them the kind of education where they are with their peers and they’re with the younger students and they have the chance to be the oldest students in the school and really come into their own?”
Nellie Sargsyan, another School Board member, said she will also be voting to keep the students in Marlboro.
“Let’s say we voted not to have seventh and eighth,” she said. “So what about the time on transportation and getting kids to places, carpooling, arranging, working with family schedules? I think this is a good time to give more time and space for the current middle school teachers to figure out how to work better.”
For himself, Korb said he would be voting no to send the students elsewhere.
“Such an investment would need time, vision, and, most importantly, finances,” he wrote.
Board member Jeremy Kirk said while he will vote to keep the junior high school in Marlboro, “I am not interested in retaining a junior high that is not a quality junior high, nor do I think anyone else is. So a vote to keep the junior high... is going to cost more money.”
Other speakers pointed out that the ballot article characterizes the 7th and 8th graders as “existing high school students” and that could cause legal problems, as some state statutes refer to those grades as junior high school. But it was also pointed out that other state statutes refer to high school as 7th through 12th grades.
Board members also noted that their attorney wrote the ballot article. And while most of the board members said they would vote to keep the 7th and 8th graders in Marlboro, they are asking town voters on March 7 to direct them to either keep the middle school or close it, a decision they said they would abide by.