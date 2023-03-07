MARLBORO — Voters in Marlboro were nearly split over whether to give the town School Board the authority to stop offering seventh and eighth grade education at the local school.
But the majority, 272, voted no, with 155 people voting yes.
"The voters chose to keep the Marlboro Junior High School open for another year," wrote Town Clerk Forrest Holzapfel in an email.
With the vote taken care of, the School Board will push ahead with plans to either renovate the school on Route 9, build a new one from scratch, or repurpose space on Potash Hill, the former campus of Marlboro College.
At a recent informational meeting, Principal Wayne Kermensky said the bare minimum of $3 million would fix pressing issues but doesn’t address upgrades that are required by the state. The town can decide to renovate for $6 million, but that doesn't include the middle school, which raises the cost to $9 million. To rebuild from scratch, he said, would cost about $11 million.
Getting the campus at Potash Hill set up for young students would cost about $6 million.
Since the start of the pandemic, Marlboro has conducted its Town Meeting solely by Australian ballot.
On Tuesday, residents voted 324 to 94 to keep it that way.
Holzapfel said 64 percent of the town's voters turned in their ballots.
In the vote for school director for a one-year term, incumbent Celena Romo was defeated by Rachel Boyd, 216 to 172.
Andrea Burke, who ran uncontested for another one-year seat, received 337 votes and Dan MacArthur, also uncontested, received 350 votes for a three-year position.
Voters approved a school budget of $3.9 million, 324 to 92, and the town's general fund at $420,000 by a vote of 388 to 25. They also approved by a vote of 390 to 27 a highway fund of $624,000.
For the three-year uncontested seat on the Select Board, Jeff Skramstad received 336 votes, and Holzapfel was reelected as town clerk with 432 votes.
Voters also approved raising $38,500 to the volunteer Fire Department for expenses and $25,000 for equipment, $5,000 to Deerfield Valley Rescue and $3,234 to Southeastern Vermont Development Strategies.
Another $12,920 was appropriated to be sent to 15 human services agencies in the county.