BRATTLEBORO — A man arrested on Martel Court in Brattleboro was cited with one count of sale of fentanyl and one count of sale of crack cocaine.
According to information from the Vermont State Police, Damar Bruce Ausby, 38, of Brattleboro, was taken into custody following an investigation conducted by the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force.
The alleged sale of drugs took place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, according to the report.
Ausby was arrested and processed at the Brattleboro Police Department and released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division in October.