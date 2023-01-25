BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County State's Attorney has issued its final report on the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in her pick-up truck on Elliot Street on July 19.
State's Attorney Tracy Shriver said the investigation conducted by the Vermont State Police, the Brattleboro Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Harvard, Mass., Police Department, led them to conclude Anderson's ex-boyfriend, Matthew Davis, 35, was responsible for Anderson's death as a result of a gunshot to the head.
"Massachusetts would have probable cause to charge him with her murder if they were able," said Shriver, adding the investigation did not reveal any other suspects.
"The evidence collected indicated Mary was shot inside her truck on July 16 or 17," said Shriver. "The investigation revealed other surveillance footage capturing Davis in other towns in Massachusetts and driving Anderson's truck two days before it was found in Brattleboro."
Surveillance footage, including audio, from the Saint Benedict Abbey Church in Harvard, which is about a quarter mile from the Anderson family residence, was taken on July 16 at 11:25 p.m., in which a vehicle can be seen pulling into the Anderson residence.
There is a dog heard on the recording, a woman is heard yelling to quiet the dog, and the woman is heard speaking with a man.
The conversation is indistinct, states the news release, but the man is heard repeatedly saying, "Get in the car."
"Then two loud bangs were heard that were consistent with either a car door slamming or a gunshot, a car engine was heard starting, a third louder bang was heard that was also consistent with a car door slamming or gunshot, and a car engine was heard leaving the scene," states the news release.
Also near the church, investigators found a Subaru, which Anderson and Davis had purchased together.
The same day that Anderson's body was discovered, members of the Vermont State Police located Davis on Bonnyvale Road in West Brattleboro.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off as police investigate the officer-involved shooting of a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off on Wednesday, as state police continue investigate the officer-involved shooting of Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning. Davis was shot by responding police officers who say he was armed with a knife.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off as police investigate the officer-involved shooting of a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning.
A ribbon left on Elliot Street, in Brattleboro, where the body of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass. on Tuesday.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off on Wednesday, as state police continue investigate the officer-involved shooting of Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning. Davis was shot by responding police officers who say he was armed with a knife.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off on Wednesday, as state police continue investigate the officer-involved shooting of Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning. Davis was shot by responding police officers who say he was armed with a knife.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off on Wednesday, as state police continue investigate the officer-involved shooting of Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning. Davis was shot by responding police officers who say he was armed with a knife.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off on Wednesday, as state police continue investigate the officer-involved shooting of Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning. Davis was shot by responding police officers who say he was armed with a knife.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off on Wednesday, July 19, as state police investigate the officer-involved shooting of Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street the previous morning. Davis was shot by responding police officers who say he was armed with a knife.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off on Wednesday, as state police continue investigate the officer-involved shooting of Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning. Davis was shot by responding police officers who say he was armed with a knife.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off on Wednesday, as state police continue investigate the officer-involved shooting of Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning. Davis was shot by responding police officers who say he was armed with a knife.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off on Wednesday, as state police continue investigate the officer-involved shooting of Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning. Davis was shot by responding police officers who say he was armed with a knife.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off on Wednesday, as state police continue investigate the officer-involved shooting of Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning. Davis was shot by responding police officers who say he was armed with a knife.
A driveway on South Street in West Brattleboro is taped off on Wednesday, as state police continue investigate the officer-involved shooting of Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., whose body was found in a pickup truck parked on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning. Davis was shot by responding police officers who say he was armed with a knife.
After Davis charged law enforcement, he was shot dead by a State Trooper and a member of the Brattleboro Police Department.
Alongside Anderson's body in her truck was found a semi-automatic Taurus handgun. The Brattleboro Police Department also obtained a video that showed a man who appeared to be Davis walking down the street at just past midnight on July 19.
According to the news release, Anderson and Davis dated for approximately three years but Anderson ended the relationship in late 2021. After their relationship ended, they maintained minimal contact, primarily for correspondence about the Subaru.
Davis was sentenced in 2010 to four to nine years in prison after stabbing the lover of Davis' ex-girlfriend, who is the mother to two of his children. That incident happened in Pittsfield, Mass.
Shriver thanked the agencies involved in the investigation for their collaborative work.