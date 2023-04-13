TOWNSHEND — The West River Education District Board is gearing up to review the Rebel mascot, electric bus opportunities and school building reconfigurations.
During reorganization at a meeting Wednesday, the School Board reelected Al Claussen as chairman and Joe Winrich as vice chairman before delving briefly into the issues. Recently elected board members Kate Gehring and Peter Broussard also introduced themselves.
Superintendent Bill Anton said students from the eighth grade social studies class will present findings about the Rebel mascot at the May 8 meeting at 7 p.m. in Dutton Gym. Students and community members are anticipated to attend.
In January, the board approved a new policy required under Act 152. Policy must prohibit “school branding” based on stereotypes or representations of “race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity” or any entities “associated with the repression of others.”
Rebel mascots have been considered offensive because of an association with the Confederacy in the United States, and its connections with racism and white supremacy.
The Rutland Area National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Gedakina, a nonprofit group supporting Indigenous culture, called for the Vermont Agency of Education to remove a number of mascots that could be considered offensive. The Rebel and other mascots uphold “harmful legacies that continue to harm our children,” states a letter from the two groups.
In other business, West River Valley 100 Percent Renewables is requesting the School Board create a transportation subcommittee to work toward the goal of having a fleet of electric buses. Both groups have discussed the potential of applying for grant funding for the vehicles from the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
"We had the opportunity, then we were shut down cold by the current bus provider," Winrich said of West River Transportation, which the district just entered a contract with for five years. "My personal opinion is we should make this an agenda item, and we should get the people in to speak with us, and we can talk about what we want to do."
Board member Drew Hazelton called for inviting the bus company to the May 8 meeting. Anton said he also would let West River Valley 100 Percent Renewables know about the upcoming agenda item.
On the issue of school building reconfigurations, school administrators are looking at a report from Stevens & Associates for a single-campus model in Townshend. They were asked to return to the board for a discussion about options that could best serve the district.
"Let's see what's available," Claussen said.
Board member Lindsay Bertram said the entire student body wouldn't "really fit" in Townshend Elementary and Leland & Gray Union and Middle High School in Townshend. Current schools in the district also include Jamaica Village School and NewBrook Elementary School.
Additional space could be added or pre-K services could be relocated, Bertram said when discussing initial reactions from administrators.
"All of this conversation basically turned into 'we need to have a lot more conversation,'" she said.
Bertram described feeling "frustrated" by the lack of progress on the project after serving on committees to study long-term planning for the district in the face of declining enrollment and increasing property taxes.
"I think that we need to have a real coming to Jesus moment, because here we are," she said.
Leland & Gray Principal Bob Thibault, the next superintendent, said a local landowner has office space available "very adjacent" to the two Townshend schools that could be used for overflow space. He suggested the board gauge "the community's appetite" for the project.
"We have a problem," Hazelton said, noting the issues that prompted the study and how the board has used surpluses and other one-time funds to artificially reduce tax rates. "We have run out of time to make these difficult decisions. ... There are good reasons to change the structure we have."