TOWNSHEND — Masks could be coming off in West River Education District schools, depending how an upcoming School Board discussion goes.
On Monday, the School Board meeting agenda includes reviewing the Aug. 16 decision to follow state COVID-19 advisory memorandums in which officials recommended schools continue masking.
“The request was for the agenda item to be included,” Superintendent Bill Anton said Sunday in an email response to the Reformer.
At the Jan. 24 board meeting, Ryan Dunn of Brookline asked the board to revisit the district’s mask police. He said students are still getting infected with the virus and some districts have stopped requiring masks.
Transmission can still occur even with masking, said board member Drew Hazelton, who is chief of operations at Rescue Inc. He pointed out some masks are more protective than others.
Hazelton said the request to revisit the policy seems reasonable. It affects K-12 public schools in Jamaica, Newfane and Townshend.
Anton told the Reformer he hasn’t prepared anything for Monday’s discussion. He said he expects Gov. Phil Scott and Education Secretary Dan French “to present their latest thinking” on Tuesday, when the governor’s weekly news conference is scheduled.
Last week, Scott said his team is contemplating changing the guidance.
“The sooner we can get people, kids in particular, back to normal — and that’s without masks — the better,” he said.
Scott said his administration meets regularly to make sure Vermont’s COVID policy is up to date with the current science. He anticipated the topic would be discussed at a Feb. 28 meeting.
“If the numbers continue (to decline), we’ll have this discussion and determine the path forward,” he said.