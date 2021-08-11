BRATTLEBORO -- The town of Brattleboro is readjusting its mask policy following the reclassified of Windham County (by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) from an area of “moderate public transmission” of COVID-19 to an area of “substantial public transmission” of the virus.
All of the town's government facilities remain open to the public at this time, but the town has reinstituted the requirement that anyone inside town buildings must be wearing a face covering. This applies equally to employees and to visitors. It applies equally to vaccinated people and to unvaccinated people. Brattleboro Town Manager Peter Elwell said in a statement that the CDC guidance on this matter is clear: all “people [should] wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.”
While town facilities remain open to the public, there are alternatives for people who prefer not to be indoors in a public building during this time of increased public transmission of the virus:
The brown mailbox in the parking lot behind the Municipal Center is available for people to conveniently make payments or other deliveries by depositing their sealed envelopes into the secure dropbox. Town employees collect everything in that box several times each workday.
All public meetings are required to have a physical location, but some meetings – including Brattleboro Select Board meetings – operate in a hybrid format, combining both the physical location and the ability to attend and participate in the meeting via Zoom. Refer to the specific warning for each individual meeting to know how you can participate in that meeting.
The town will issue additional COVID updates whenever such an update is warranted by an additional future change in circumstances.