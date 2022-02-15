BOSTON — On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health eased its advice on pandemic-related mask use for healthy and vaccinated residents and visitors.
The state now advises that fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors (not in your own home) if they have a weakened immune system; age-related disease risk or an underlying medical condition; or if someone in the household is unvaccinated or fits the aforementioned criteria.
People who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a mask when indoors to aid in the prevention of COVID-19 spread.
Regardless of vaccination status, all Bay State residents and visitors are required to continue wearing masks in certain settings, including on public transportation and in health care centers.