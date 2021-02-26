BURLINGTON — A self-admitted street gang member from Springfield, Mass., who authorities say traveled to Vermont to illegally buy two handguns, was ordered detained Thursday pending trial in federal court on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.
Tahj McCormick, 25, who said he was part of the “Sycamore Street Posse,” is facing charges he paid $700 for two Glock firearms in an undercover operation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Brattleboro last Friday, officials said.
U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy, following a two-day hearing, ruled Thursday afternoon that McCormick was both a danger to the community and a risk to flee.
Conroy made the ruling after Springfield (Mass.) Officer Mark Provost, who is assigned to the ATF Task Force in Western Mass. testified that when he handcuffed McCormick outside a Brattleboro motel that he seized a loaded firearm, suspected heroin and more than $600 in cash off him.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson argued that McCormick’s criminal history and conduct leading up to the gun purchase made him a danger to the community. Masterson, who cited McCormick’s self-admitted gang affiliation at least three times, said she agreed with the Pre-Trial Services Office that he should be detained pending trial.
Masterson said during interviews with Pre-Trial Services McCormick and his brother could not agree on whether their father was alive or dead and they both had different versions about the defendant’s employment record. Masterson said he has no known ties to Vermont.
She noted Wednesday was McCormick’s 25th birthday.
Conroy continued the hearing on Wednesday when Masterson mentioned McCormick was armed with a gun and had drugs. When Conroy asked for specific details about the type of gun and drugs and how much, Masterson asked to continue the hearing to allow an investigator to provide testimony.
McCormick was initially jailed without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield (Vt.), but was subsequently moved to the Cheshire County (N.H.) Jail.
McCormick is prohibited from possessing any firearms because his criminal record includes a felony conviction in Pittsfield, Mass. District Court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm). It netted him an 18-month prison sentence, said Conroy as he listed the defendant’s lengthy record.
ATF Special Agents from both the Burlington, Vt. and Springfield, Mass. field offices were part of the sting operation to buy the guns – a Glock 40-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a Glock 9-mm semi-automatic pistol, court records show.