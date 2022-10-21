BRATTLEBORO — A Springfield, Mass., man caught with more than two pounds of cocaine was released on $10,000 bail on Sept. 30.
“The state asked for $50,000, but the court declined,” said Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein.
In addition to the cocaine, Bill D. Japakih, 27, was found to be in possession of 2,400 dose bags of fentanyl.
According to published reports, Japakih is on supervised release in Massachusetts after pleading guilty in 2017 to manslaughter and home invasion.
According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, Japakih and his uncle, Prince Kesselie, robbed a man at the Clinton Motor Inn.
They were pursued by police on Route 110 and reached a speed of more than 90 mph before hitting a tree. Kesselie was killed as a result of the crash, thus the manslaughter charge against Japakih.
He was sentenced to seven years in state prison, followed by three years of probation.
On Sept. 29, at just past 11 p.m., a deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office assigned to a highway safety detail stopped a speeding vehicle on Interstate 91 in Westminster.
As the deputy exited his cruiser, Japakih fled at a high rate of speed, continuing into Rockingham where he got off the highway.
According to the sheriff’s office, Japakih drove in a grossly negligent manner into the village of Bellows Falls where local police and other deputies attempted to stop him.
Japakih continued on Route 5 to Westminster where officers from the Walpole, N.H., Police Department set out a spike strip.
Japakih was able to drive the vehicle to the I-91 access road in Westminster, where he abandoned the vehicle, fleeing on foot and attempting to hide a backpack.
After a search warrant was granted for the backpack, officers found the drugs.
Japakih has been charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, attempting to elude, gross negligent operation, resisting arrest, excessive speed and giving false information to police.
Japakih’s next appearance in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, has not yet been set.