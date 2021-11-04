NORTHAMPTON, MASS. — A woman who struck and killed a former Guilford man on his bicycle failed to come to a complete stop at an intersection.
According to information from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, Haley Kelly-Sherette, 23, of Williamsburg, was driving south on Woodlawn Avenue on Oct. 6 when she engaged in a 53-second Facetime conversation with a friend. Her attention was also drawn to her 1-year-old daughter who was crying in the back seat.
Kelly-Sherette failed to come to a complete stop at Woodlawn’s intersection with Elm, and struck Charlie Braun, 69, of Northampton, who was bicycling west on Elm Street at 4:15 p.m. Braun was pronounced dead at Cooley Dickinson Hospital 30 minutes later.
Kelly-Sherette called 911 and remained on scene.
Kelly-Sherette has been cited with negligent motor vehicle homicide, failing to stop for a stop sign and use of an electronic device while driving. She is expected in court at a later date.
Braun, who moved to Guilford in the early 1970s, was a guitarist who homesteaded and raised two daughters with his now ex-wife, Wende Claire Mueller, in Packers Corners in Guilford. Braun, a master timber framer, built his own family home on Belden Hill.
In 2000, he left Vermont to be a school counselor in Massachusetts, eventually moving to Northampton where he operated the Other Side of the Tracks Studio.
Braun, who came to Buddhism later in life, was also well known for hosting kirtans, chanting sessions filled with spiritual music.