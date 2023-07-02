NEWFANE — A Massachusetts child died after a UTV (utility task vehicle) crash on Lost Mile Road Saturday evening in which the vehicle rolled over.
Vermont State Police from the Westminster barracks responded to a report of a vehicle crash with injury, shortly after 7 p.m.
Police said Matthew Conlon, 40, of Pepperell, Mass., was operating a John Deere Gator, a crossover utility vehicle, with six passengers, one adult and five children, on Lost Mile Road in Newfane. Police said Conlon lost control of the vehicle on a curve in the roadway.
The utility vehicle overturned, causing injuries to several passengers. A 7-year old boy, also from Pepperell, was transported by ambulance to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. His name was withheld pending notification of his family.
The other passengers suffered minor injuries, with police reporting one person may have suffered a broken leg.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages. Anyone with information relevant to this crash is asked to call the state police barracks in Westminster.
Members of Rescue Inc. and the Dummerston Fire Department assisted on scene.